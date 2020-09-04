Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

4 (Same as Thursday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Friday.

26 (Same as Thursday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (+ 1 from Thursday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

6,132,074Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

185,092Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

14,596 (+ 259 Thursday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3,032 (+19 from Thursday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

170 (+ 1 from Thursday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

89 (+ 13 from Thursday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

