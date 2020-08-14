Virus

Shown is a highly magnified virus that creates COVID-19.

3

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

14

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

5,228,817

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

166,317

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

10,024

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 5,081 of these are men, while 4,943 are women.

1,101

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

150

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

65

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

