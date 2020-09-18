Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

4 (Same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Friday.

135 (+ 106 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

5 (+ 1 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

6,656,799

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

197,116

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

18,075 (+ 784 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,809 (+ 367 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

198 (+ 6 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

144 (+ 5 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

