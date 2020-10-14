Pink Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19. 

5 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

121 (- 9 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

16 (+ 3 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

7,835,007Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

215,194Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

30,215 (+ 1,290 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6,604 (+ 542 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

291 (+ 3 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

303 (+ 25 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

