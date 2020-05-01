Bottom Photo

For more COVID-19 photos and information, go to www.capjournal.com

1,062,446

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

62,406

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,525

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 1,200 of these are men, while 1,325 are women.

818“Active” COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

21Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

179People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

69People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

1,686

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments