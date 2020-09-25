Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (+ 1 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Friday.

186 (+ 20 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

11 (+ 4 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

6,958,632

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

202,329

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

20,554 (+ 920 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3,507 (+ 399 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

216 (+ 14 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

194 (+ 2 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

