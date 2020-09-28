Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (Same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Monday.

134 (- 52 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

12 (+ 1 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

7,095,422

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

204,328

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

21,738 (+ 1,184 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

3,828 (+ 321 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

218 (+ 2 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

209 (+ 15 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

