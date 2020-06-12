4

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,016,027Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

113,914Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

5,742Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 3,007 of these are men, while 2,735 are women.

913Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

74Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

87People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

