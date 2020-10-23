Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

163 (+ 27 from Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

22 (+ 2 from Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

8,387,047Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

222,447Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

37,202 (+ 2,158 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

9,862 (+ 1,174 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

356 (+ 23 from Wednesday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

349 (+ 17 from Wednesday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

