Virus

This is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

3

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Wednesday.

18 (-1 From Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1 (Same as Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

5,715,567Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

176,617Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

11,571Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 5,801 of these are men, while 5,770 are women.

1,513 (-57 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

162Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

58People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments