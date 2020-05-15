4

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,384,930

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

83,947

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3,887

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 2,106 of these are men, 1,781 while are women.

1,269

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

44Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

80People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

