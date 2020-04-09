427,460

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

14,696

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

447COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday. 240 of these are men and 207 are women.

6Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

27People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

161People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

6,700

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments