Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

9

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

4,649,102

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

154,471

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

9,020

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 4,594 of these are men, while 4,426 are women.

946

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

135

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

39

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

