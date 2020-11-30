Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

18 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

344 (same as Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

57 (- 4 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

13,295,605Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

266,051Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

80,464 (- 2,184 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

17,184 (+ 802 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

946 (+ 58 from Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

546 (- 23 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments