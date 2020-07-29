Virus

For more COVID-19 photos and information, go to www.capjournal.com.

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

10

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

4,339,997

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

148,866

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

8,641

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 4,414 of these are men, while 4,227 are women.

903

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

129

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

46

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments