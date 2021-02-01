1

33 (Same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

62 (-16 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (Same as Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

11 (Same as Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

26,034,475Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

439,955Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

108,315 (+360 from Friday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,828 (-232 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,778 (+10 from Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

126 (-26 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments