865,585

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

48,816

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,040

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. Of these, 950 are men and 1,090 are women.

10Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

124

People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

1,190

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

12,784

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments