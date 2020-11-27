Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

18 (+ 1 from Tuesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

344 (- 27 from Tuesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

61 (- 13 from Tuesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

12,823,092Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

262,673Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

78,280 (+ 3,421 from Tuesday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

16,382 (- 275 from Tuesday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

888 (+ 67 from Tuesday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

569 (- 5 from Tuesday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

