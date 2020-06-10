COVID-19, By The Numbers

4

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

 

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,973,797

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

112,133

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

5,604

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 2,874 of these are men, while 2,597 are women.

962

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

69

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

101

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

