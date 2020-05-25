COVID-19, By The Numbers

6

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,637,456

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

67,669

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

4,586

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 2,450 of these are men, while 2,136 are women.

1,121

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

50

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

99

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

