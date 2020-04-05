COVID-19, By The Numbers
304,826
COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
7,616
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
240
COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Sunday. 118 of these are men and 122 are women.
3
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
22
People hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.
84
People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.
5,353
Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.
