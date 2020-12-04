21 (+ 2 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

315 (+ 6 from Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1 (same as Wednesday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

38 (- 2 from Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

14,041,436Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

275,386Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

84,398 (+ 2,195 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

15,925 (+ 1,068 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,064 (+ 69 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

516 (- 15 from Wednesday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

