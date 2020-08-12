Virus

Shown is a highly magnified virus that creates COVID-19.

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

13 (- 2 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

0Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

5,119,711Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

163,651Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

9,815Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 4,972 of these are men, while 4,843 are women.

1,062 (- 84 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

147Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

59People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

