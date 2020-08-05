Virus

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

8

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

0Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

4,748,806Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

156,311Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

9,168Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. 4,654 of these are men, while 4,514 are women.

951Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

137Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

43People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

