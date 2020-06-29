Top Photo

19

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

0Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,545,250Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

126,369Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

6,716Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 3,476 of these are men, while 3,240 are women.

807Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

91Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

70People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

