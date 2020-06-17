7

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2,132,321

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

116,862Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6,050

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 3,149 of these are men, while 2,901 are women.

829

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

78Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

91People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

