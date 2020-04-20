746,625

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

39,083

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,685

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. Of these, 915 are men and 770 are women.

7Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

87People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

709

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

10,641

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

