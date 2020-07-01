Top Photo

Shown is a highly magnified virus that creates COVID-19.

COVID-19, By The Numbers

22

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2,581,229

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

126,739

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6,826

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 3,527 of these are men, while 3,299 are women.

800

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

93

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

65

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

