25 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

119 (- 10 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2 (same as Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

17 (+ 2 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

19,432,125Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

337,419Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

98,720 (+ 1,063 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

5,729 (- 794 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,464 (+ 18 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

293 (+ 5 from Monday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

