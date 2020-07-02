Virus

COVID-19, By The Numbers

23

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

2,679,230

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

128,024

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

6,893

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday. 3,564 of these are men, while 3,329 are women.

814

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

97

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

64

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

