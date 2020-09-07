Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

4 (Same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Monday.

25 (-1 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1 (-1 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

6,261,216

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

188,513

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

15,300 (+ 704 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

2,892 (- 140 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

 

173 (+ 3 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

78 (- 11 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

