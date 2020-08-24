Virus

Shown is a highly magnified virus that creates COVID-19.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Monday.

19 (+3 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1 (-3 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

5,682,491Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

173,490Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

11,425Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 5,741 of these are men, while 5,684 are women.

1,570 (+194 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

161Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

65People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

