Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,480,349

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

89,407

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

4,027

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 2,180 of these are men, while 1,847 are women.

1,199

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

44Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

77People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

