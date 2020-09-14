Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

4 (Same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Monday.

22 (+ 6 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

5 (+ 4 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

6,503,030

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

193,705

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

16,801 (+ 684 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,499 (- 16 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

184 (+ 7 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

110 (+ 12 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

