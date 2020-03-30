Top Photo

Shown is a highly magnified COVID-19 virus.

140,904

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,405

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S.

101COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 52 of these are men and 49 are women.

1Death attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

3,478

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

30Counties in South Dakota confirming at least one case of COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments