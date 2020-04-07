COVID-19, By The Numbers

 

374,329

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

12,064

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

320

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. 167 of these are men and 153 are women.

6

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

24

People “ever” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

98

People the South Dakota Department of Health considers “recovered” from COVID-19.

5,948

Negative COVID-19 tests in South Dakota.

