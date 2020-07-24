Virus

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

14

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

0

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

4,024,429

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

143,868

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

8,200

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 4,203 of these are men, while 3,997 are women.

817

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

122

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

45

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

