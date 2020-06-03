4

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,827,425Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

106,202Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

5,162Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 2,717 of these are men, while 2,445 are women.

1,016Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

62Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

87People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

