Top Photo

Shown is a highly magnified photo of the virus that creates COVID-19.

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

14Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

0Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

3,416,428Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

135,991Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

7,652Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 3,944 of these are men, while 3,708 are women.

878Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

111Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

59People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments