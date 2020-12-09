Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

22 (+ 1 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

316 (- 4 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2 (+ 1 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

37 (- 3 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

15,040,175Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

285,351Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

88,023 (+ 1,523 from Monday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

16,148 (- 666 from Monday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1,147 (+ 37 from Monday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

501 (- 2 from Monday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

