Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,862,656Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

108,064Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

5,277Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday. 2,775 of these are men, while 2,502 are women.

1,033

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

65Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

83People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

