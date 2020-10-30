Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

7 (+ 1 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

184 (+ 22 from Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

29 (+ 4 from Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

8,924,548Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

228,100Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

42,559 (+ 2,559 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

13,520 (+ 1,587 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

415 (+ 31 from Wednesday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

403 (- 9 from Wednesday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments