Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,085,769Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

115,644Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

5,928Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 3,099 of these are men, while 2,829 are women.

892Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

75Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

93People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

