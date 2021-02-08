1

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that causes COVID-19.

33 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

43 (-5 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (same as Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

9 (same as Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

26,852,809Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

462,037Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

109,240 (+296 from Friday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,308 (-122 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,809 (+11 from Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

112 (-9 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

