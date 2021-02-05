1

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

33 (+ 1 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

48 (- 8 from Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

9 (same as Wednesday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

26,523,297Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

454,209Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

108,944 (+305 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,430 (-122 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,798 (+16 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

121 (- 12 from Wednesday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

