1

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

31 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

99 (-4 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

14 (same as Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

24,876,261Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

416,010Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

107,180 (+464 from Friday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

3,678 (-412 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,705 (+21 from Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

161 (-16 from Friday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments