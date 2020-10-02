Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Friday.

136 (+ 16 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

7 (same as Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

7,260,465

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

207,302

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

23,522 (+ 1,133 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3,987 (+ 329 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

237 (+ 21 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

220 (+ 26 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

