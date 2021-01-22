Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

31 (+1 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

103 (+ 20 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

14 (+ 2 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

24,323,846Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

404,689Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

106,716 (+ 653 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

4,090 (- 13 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,684 (+ 17 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

177 (- 18 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

