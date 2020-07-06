Stop pandemic Coronavirus - covid 2019

27

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2,886,267Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

129,811Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

7,105Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 3,671 of these are men, while 3,434 are women.

945Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

97Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

59People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

