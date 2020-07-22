Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

2

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

14Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

0Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

3,882,167Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

141,677Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

8,077Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 4,148 of these are men, while 3,929 are women.

799Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

119Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

56People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

